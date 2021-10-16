HIGH POINT — Curtis Alan Rein, 62, of High Point, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his home. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
