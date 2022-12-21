SOPHIA — Curtis Cannon Farlow, 86 of Sophia passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21,2022 at the Hospice Home at High Point.

Born Jan. 22, 1936 in Randolph County he is a son of the late Percy Farlow and Marjorie Cannon Farlow. He was the eighth of nine children. He retired from United Brass as a plant manager in 1997.

