SOPHIA — Curtis Cannon Farlow, 86 of Sophia passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21,2022 at the Hospice Home at High Point.
Born Jan. 22, 1936 in Randolph County he is a son of the late Percy Farlow and Marjorie Cannon Farlow. He was the eighth of nine children. He retired from United Brass as a plant manager in 1997.
. Farlow was an active volunteer in his community. He was a Charter Member of the New Market Civitan Club where he served for 62 years. He served as an officer and leader in his local chapter and on the area and district levels. He was the NC Special Olympics Chairman and founded Special Olympics in Randolph County. He served as the Director of NC Special Olympics from 1981 until 1986.e served as the Director of NC SPecial OlympicHe In 1980-81
Mr. Farlow was the Distinguished Governor and International Honor Key Sponsor of over 50 members. In 1983-84 he was the Awards Chairman Victory Junction Chairman responsible for Victory Junction being adopted a District Project raising $250,000. In 5 years toward payment of the Civitan Cabin. In 1986 he was named the volunteer of the year for Special Olympics- NC . He served as the International Special Olympics Liaison 1983-84.
Mr. Farlow was an active member of Marlboro Friends Meeting where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Elder, Chairman of the Building Fund and Clerk of the Monthly Meeting, a Trustee, Youth Fellowship Leader, Finance Chairman, usher and presented history of the meeting at the 200 year celebration.
Mr. Farlow is survived by his wife of 69 years Becky Ellington Farlow of the home, son Jeffrey Curtis Farlow and wife Linda, daughter Pam Bell and husband Alan. He is also survived by brother Theron Farlow and wife Eloise, sister Jane Myers, brother-in-law Tommy Ellington and wife Brenda, six grandchildren, Andrew and Mark Bell, Hunter, Fisher and Laake Farlow, Jared Laney and five great grandchildren, Thomas, Carina, Brynn, Rylee and Tate Cannon.
Funeral services for Mr. Farlow will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at Marlboro Friends Meeting with the Reverend Ray Luther and the Reverend John Sides officiating. The Family will greet friends following the service in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to Marlboro Friends Meeting, Special Olympics, Boys and Girls Clubs or Victory Junction. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
