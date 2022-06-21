HIGH POINT — Coy Roy Lawrence, 82 formerly of High Point died Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Murdock Center in Butner, NC. He was born Oct. 8, 1939, a son of the late Ressie E. Lawrence and Annie Mae Miller Lawrence. He enjoyed music, singing, guitar music and playing with cars. In addition to his parents Coy was preceded in death by two brothers, Loyd Kenneth Lawrence, Richard Lee Lawrence, sister Lois Mae Holifield and niece Shirley Jean Turner.
Mr. Lawrence is survived by a niece Wanda Holifield Hancock of Thomasville, nephew Lonnie Lee Holifield Jr. of Butner and numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will greet friends Friday, June 24, 2022 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale. Graveside services will be held 4 p.m. Friday at Country Holiness Cemetery in Randleman.
Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.