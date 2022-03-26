HIGH POINT — Coy “Pops” Joyce Jr., age 83, of High Point, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Coy was born Nov. 13, 1938 in High Point, NC to Lou Verta Taylor Joyce and Coy Joyce Sr.
Coy was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. He was a member of Highland Methodist Church of High Point. Coy was known for his sense of humor, and always loved to host parties for his family and friends. In the summer he could always be found by the pool. He was fondly known as “Pops” once he became a grandfather.
Coy is survived by his daughter Kim Jones and husband Gene; and his son Dean Joyce; his grandchild Trevor Jones and his grandchild Haley Joyce.
Coy was preceded in death by his first wife of 19 years, Patricia Coggin Joyce and his second wife of 39 years, Nancy Markham Joyce; his father Coy Joyce Sr. and his mother Lou Verta Taylor Joyce; his brother John Franklin Joyce.
Coy is also survived by his extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Coy’s memory may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, North Carolina 27292; and American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
A private memorial service for Coy will be held at a later date and time.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com for the Joyce family.
