HIGH POINT — Cornell B. Lewis of High Point died on Dec. 15, 2021.
A wake will be held at 5 p.m. — 7 p.m. Wednesday, at People’s Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of his life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Solid Rock Baptist Church.
Family visitation will begin at 12 noon. Private burial will be in Salisbury National Cemetery with full military honors, People’s Funeral Service is assisting the family.
