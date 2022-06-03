HIGH POINT — Cornelius Ray Woods, 48, was born in High Point, NC on July 11, 1973 to Sharon Woods, High Point, NC and the late Donald Keith Martin, Greensboro, NC. He departed his earthly life on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
He was preceded in death by a son, Specialist Liperial Savon Easterling; daughter, Kanecia Woods; his father, Donald Keith Martin; brother, Tony Weeks; maternal grandparents, Claude and Rosa Quick; Roosevelt Hingleton; paternal grandfather, Warren G. Martin; one uncle, Daniel B. Quick.
Cornelius was affectionately called “Corn”l. He attended Guilford County Schools. He was a lover of dogs and nice cars and loved telling jokes. Whenever he was around family and friends, he would fill the room with laughter. Some of his happiest moments were spending time with his Grandma “Woe” and making her laugh.
He leaves to cherish his loving and fond memories: his mother, Sharon Woods; his stepfather, Frank Smalls; three daughters, Corshawna Woods, Ariel Woods, Aravia Woods; one son, Cornelius (Qual) Woods; two sisters, Rosalind Woods and LaTonya Weeks; one brother, Toby Pegram; paternal grandmother, Earlene Martin; one “special” cousin, Tony Woods; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and many friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Woods family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
