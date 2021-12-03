LEXINGTON — Martha Cornelia Berrier Craver, 98, of High Point went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 02, 2021 at Alston Brook Assisted Living.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Lexington with the Rev. Debra Swing of First United Methodist Church in High Point officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Mrs. Craver was born in Davidson County on May 26, 1923 to Joseph Allen Berrier and Mollie Young Berrier. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in High Point and graduated as valedictorian from Linwood School. Mrs. Craver was a loving mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Marshall Craver; a brother, Allen Wesley Berrier; and three sisters, Vallie Beatrice Clodfelter, Mabel Jeanette Vaughn, and Mary Frances Berrier.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Anne Craver Kivett (Bill) of High Point, Joseph Bryce Craver (Wanda) of Winston Salem, and Carol Craver Brown (Bob) of Claremont; two grandchildren, William Lindsay Kivett III (Stacey), and Sarah Anne Kivett Brown (Matthew); and three great-grandchildren, William Lindsay Kivett IV, Michael Joseph Kivett, and Mackenzie Hannah Brown.
Memorials may be directed to the First Methodist Church TV Ministry at 512 N Main St, High Point, NC, 27260.
