HIGH POINT — Mrs. Corine Bennett departed this life on May 13, 2023 at her residence under Hospice of High Point. She was born May 3, 1929 to Donald and Viola Mack Smith in Bowman, SC. and was the 11th child of 14.

Corine joined Bethel Baptist Church, Brooklyn, NY in 1966 under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. W.J. Hall. She was a faithful member of the church and The Mother's Club until she relocated to NC in 1995. At that time, she joined New Bethel Baptist Church, High Point, NC under the leadership of Rev. John Mason.

