HIGH POINT — Mrs. Corine Bennett departed this life on May 13, 2023 at her residence under Hospice of High Point. She was born May 3, 1929 to Donald and Viola Mack Smith in Bowman, SC. and was the 11th child of 14.
Corine joined Bethel Baptist Church, Brooklyn, NY in 1966 under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. W.J. Hall. She was a faithful member of the church and The Mother's Club until she relocated to NC in 1995. At that time, she joined New Bethel Baptist Church, High Point, NC under the leadership of Rev. John Mason.
Corine was the personification of the "Village Mom" who routinely cared for everyone's kids and was affectionately called Connie, Co, Coco, Auntie Coco, MA, Gong-Gong, Grandma, and The Hat Lady known for wearing her stylish hats. Corine will truly be missed. Her favorite foods were sweet potatoes and spareribs. She was the best cook in the family.
She leaves to mourn four children, Ronnie, Cherrlyn, Keesha and Samantha; six grandchildren, Chevron, Cherricka, Eboneé, Tiara, Keyshawn and Kairee (all of NY and NJ). one great grandson; Rein; numerous bonus kids including Lindsey and Vonda; bonus grandkids, Kyle, Megan, Dillin, Macey, Gracey, Joshua and Wenda; one sister, Emma Julia of Charlotte, NC; and one stepsister Vivian Booker of Queens, NY; one sister-in-law, Doretha Bolton of Philadelphia, PA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Big Thank You to the Hospice of High Point.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will be held in Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY at a later date. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
