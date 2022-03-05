HIGH POINT — Cora Anna Gilliam-Williams passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
She was born August 16, 1937, in Newberry, SC, a daughter of the late Willie Gilliam and Eva Ruff-Gilliam. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Curtis Gilliam, and Norris Williams; stepchildren, Norris Williams, Jr., and Gregg R. Williams; siblings, Ola M. Lindsay, Willie Gilliam, and Eva M. Preston.
Cora was a faithful member in her churches. In Mount Vernon, NY, she was secretary of the usher board and assisted where she was needed.
Cora united in marriage to Norris Williams in 1975 in Mount Vernon, NY, where they lived until they relocated to High Point, NC in 2007. Cora came to High Point and became a missionary and was always willing to help out where she was needed.
Surviving to cherish precious memories are her two beautiful daughters, Adriane Michelle Gilliam-Lewis (John Lewis, Sr, spouse.), and Direthea Ann Gilliam-Daniels (Jesse Branch, fiancé); nine grandchildren, Gregory D. N. Gilliam, John Lewis, Jr., Bryant K. Footes, Michelle A. Lewis, Brandon L. Daniels, James L. Daniels, III, Laura C. A. Daniels, Rashida Williams, and Damon K. Mitchell; seven great-grandchildren, Quincy L. Daniels, Gregory D. N. Gilliam, Jr., Brielle L. A. Daniels, Aaliyah N. Hunter, Mia R. Lewis, Damon K. Mitchell, Jr., and Bryson Warner; a stepdaughter, Deborah Williams-Reed; a sister, Bertha L. Jenkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the Williams family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
