MCLEANSVILLE — Mrs. Constance Brooks Spencer Mullane, 68, of McLeansville, North Carolina, passed away suddenly, Dec. 18, 2022 at East Carolina University Hospital.

Brooks was born in High Point, North Carolina, May 25, 1954, a daughter to the late Doris Frances Brooks Spencer and Robert “Junior” J. Spencer Jr. Brooks attended North Carolina State University, where she graduated in 1976 with a B.S. in Ornamental Horticulture.

