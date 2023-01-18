MCLEANSVILLE — Mrs. Constance Brooks Spencer Mullane, 68, of McLeansville, North Carolina, passed away suddenly, Dec. 18, 2022 at East Carolina University Hospital.
Brooks was born in High Point, North Carolina, May 25, 1954, a daughter to the late Doris Frances Brooks Spencer and Robert “Junior” J. Spencer Jr. Brooks attended North Carolina State University, where she graduated in 1976 with a B.S. in Ornamental Horticulture.
She spent her career working close to nature - with her husband on their Landscaping and Design business, in the Horticulture Department at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, and as an Environmental Specialist for the City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, from where she retired.
She married Dennis Joseph Mullane on May 31, 1978. In addition to Dennis, she is survived by her children: Elias Robert Mullane and wife Kristin of Mooresville, Elizabeth Ann Mullane and husband Jim of Charlotte, Madeleine Mullane Fraher and husband Ian of Greensboro, and Emily Doris Mullane of McLeansville; her three grandchildren: Ian Robert Mullane, Farrah Elizabeth Mullane, and Aidan Scott Mullane; and her siblings: Robert “Bob” J. Spencer III and wife Elizabeth of Randleman, and Margaret “Meg” Frances Spencer of Archdale.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Alexander “Alex” Spencer.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:45 Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Archdale Friends Meeting, where Brooks was a member. The memorial service will follow immediately after at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rodney Kirby officiating, followed by inurnment at the Meeting columbarium.
Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
