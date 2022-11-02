WINSTON-SALEM — Connie Caudle Yokeley passed away on Oct. 26, 2022.
A visitation will be held at JC Green & Sons Funeral Home (10301 N NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107) on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
