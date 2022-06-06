HIGH POINT — Carolyn “Connie” Zenoba Mitchell Schalk, 87, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence.
Born Nov. 12, 1934, in Bethel, Ohio, Connie was the daughter of the late Clyde Elliott and Ina Marie Houston Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Connie enjoyed spending time working in the yard and time spent with her two dogs, Gracie and Hannah.
Connie is survived by her long-time friends who were her local family, Debbie Johnson, Ginger and Ray Gilley, Heath and Lia Gilley, and their children, Nolan, Evan and Camden, Jeff and Morgan Gilley, and Lucas Gilley; and numerous nieces and nephews from Ohio.
A memorial graveside service will be held 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by Patricia Greene, Hospice of the Piedmont Chaplain.
The family gratefully acknowledges the love and support of Connie’s wonderful caregiver,Pat Shaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
