THOMASVILLE – Mrs. Connie Lynn Smith Morgan, 68, went home to see our Lord, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center.
She was born on June 27, 1953, in Guilford County, High Point, NC, to William (Bill) Porter Smith and Thelma Mae Mann Smith.
She retired after 45 years from Thomasville Furniture Industries, where she was a customer service representative in the corporate office. She fiercely loved her family and was always happy to help anyone in need. She loved hosting people in her home, cooking and baking, and she baked cakes to take to the cancer center for patients who were going through what she endured. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory
(Greg) Smith.
On October 8, 1988, she married Jack Wade Morgan, who survives of the home; also surviving are her sons, Jason Allen Cannon and wife Marie, of Wake Forest, NC, and Christopher Morgan and wife Anna, of Thomasville; granddaughter, Adelaine Elise Cannon; sisters, Sandra (Sandi) Blake and Pamela Pascarella, both of Thomasville; brother, William (Butch) Smith, of Thomasville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 28,at 3 p.m. at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville, with Pastor Dr. E. Keith Carroll officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in God’s Acre Cemetery on the campus of the Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina in Thomasville. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the family home. Memorials may be directed to any Breast Cancer Awareness. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
