HPTNWS-02-01-23 DEW, CONNIE LEE.jpg

HIGH POINT— Connie Lee Dew, 75, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023, at Meridian Center of High Point, NC.

Connie was born June 15, 1947. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas “Tommy” Edison Dew, Virginia Ward Dew Tuttle and step-father, Wilbur “Rollo” Tuttle.

Trending Videos