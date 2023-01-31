HIGH POINT— Connie Lee Dew, 75, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023, at Meridian Center of High Point, NC.
Connie was born June 15, 1947. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas “Tommy” Edison Dew, Virginia Ward Dew Tuttle and step-father, Wilbur “Rollo” Tuttle.
Connie is survived by half brother Eddie Dew of High Point, aunt Helen Ward Cox (Gurney) of Archdale and special cousins.
She had many close friends and schoolmates that have kept in touch over the years and were a great comfort to her during her declining health.
Although being born with cerebral palsy, she did not let it hold her back from living a normal life. She always laughed easily and possessed the most beautiful attitude with so much love for her family and everyone she encountered. Everyone loved her and she inspired us all.
A lifelong resident of High Point, Connie grew up attending City schools and graduated from High Point Central High School in 1967. Her school days forever held fond memories for her.
For many years Connie sold Vanda Beauty products in the community and rode a three-wheeled bicycle to call on her clients and deliver their orders. She possessed a remarkable work ethic and won many awards for her salesmanship.
At Connie’s request, there will be no formal services at this time.
