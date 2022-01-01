ARCHDALE — Connie H. Crotts, 83, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1938, in Thomasville, a daughter of the late Walter and Cordia Russell Harrison. A resident of this area most of her life, she was a graduate of Thomasville High, attended Montreat College and received her undergraduate degree from High Point College (University).
She taught school at Archdale Elementary and later served as a liberian at Fairgrove Elementary in Thomasville, retiring after many years of service. She was a longtime member of Calvary United Church of Christ in Thomasville and was active as long as her health permitted.
Connie enjoyed teaching and caring for children, but her true love and passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved and cherished. She loved her Lord, her family and her friends and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her husband of 57 years, Bobby Crotts; twin infant daughters, Billie Rae and Rhonda Kaye Crotts; four sisters, Lula Mae Clemmons, Frances Koontz, Inez Miller and Moriel Chisom; and her brothers, Thomas Wray Harrison and James Edward Harrsion.
She is survived by her two children, Tony Crotts and wife Saykham, of Phoenix, AZ, and Teresa Farnell and husband John, of Wilmington; her sister, Betty Snider, of Archdale; and her grandchildren, Caman Crotts, Brandan Crotts, Raven Farnell and Dawson Farnell.
A service to celebrate Connie’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Calvary United Church of Christ Cemetery, with Pastor Kelly Barefoot officiating.
Memorials in Connie’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, N.C. 28209.
Online condolences may be made on Connie’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
