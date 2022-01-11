REIDSVILLE — Connie Denise Barnes Mathe, 65, of Reidsville, a former High Point resident, died Dec. 18, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Guilford Memorial Park. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is serving the family.
