HIGH POINT — Commander Robert Donald “Bob” Askew Sr., USCG (Ret.), 89, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point with burial to follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.