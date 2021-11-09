GREENSBORO – Colonel Charles Howard Cross passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 87 years of age. He was born May 31, 1934, in High Point, a son of the late Charles Edward Cross and Ruby Richardson Cross.
He married Ruby Sheffield Cross May 6, 1960, who survives of the home. He is also survived by a daughter, Cheryl A. Cross; a son, Charles Alan Cross (Leigh Ann); three granddaughters, Victoria Cross, Meredith Cross and Jordan Sanchez (Mario); and great-grandson, Sebastian Sanchez.
He was a retired member of the North Carolina National Guard. He retired from Guilford County Schools as assistant superintendent. He spent 37 years in education.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church High Point for many years and supported their ministries.
The funeral service will be private due to Covid. Condolences may be made through Sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, High Point, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
