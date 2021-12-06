HIGH POINT- Mr. Collin Pittman, 70, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 9:07 pm
