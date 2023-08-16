BUFORD — Colin Kueny of Buford, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 1, 2021 at the age of 58. He was survived by his siblings Andrew, Christopher and Molly. Colin grew up as a competitive swimmer in High Point, North Carolina and earned an athletic scholarship to UNC-Wilmington. Colin coached High Point Swim Club for several years before moving to Cayce, South Carolina to work for Kinko's. He later became a resident of Savannah, Georgia when he was promoted to store manager. In 2002 Colin moved to Buford, Georgia when he proudly joined the Mobile Communications of America family. He worked at MCA until the time of his death. Colin will always be remembered for his quick wit and kind soul. We welcome your memories of Colin at his online memorial located at https://www.forevermissed.com/colin-patrick-kueny