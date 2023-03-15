HPTNWS- 3-16-23 MCMAHAN, CLYDE.jpg

ARCHDALE — John “Clyde” McMahan, 79 of Archdale went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Home of Nickolas McMahan.

He was born April 6, 1943, in Swain County and was the son of the late Clarence “Nick” Velmer and Ila Leunia Taylor McMahan. Clyde married the love of his life, Wanda Carol Grant McMahan on March 29, 1964. He worked many years in furniture as an Upholsterer.

Trending Videos