ARCHDALE — John “Clyde” McMahan, 79 of Archdale went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Home of Nickolas McMahan.
He was born April 6, 1943, in Swain County and was the son of the late Clarence “Nick” Velmer and Ila Leunia Taylor McMahan. Clyde married the love of his life, Wanda Carol Grant McMahan on March 29, 1964. He worked many years in furniture as an Upholsterer.
Clyde was an avid bowler and pitched slow pitch softball. His greatest joy in his life was being a loving husband, father and Papaw. Clyde served in the US Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Carol Grant McMahan; brothers, Ray, RB, Robert, Billy Jo, and Leroy McMahan; sisters, MaeBelle Hogue and Wilma Mize.
Surviving is his son, Keith McMahan of Kernersville; daughter, Kimberely McMahan of Archdale; five grandchildren; most importantly, his pride and joy and definitely his best friend, his beloved GrandSON, Nickolas McMahan (Cassie); his other love and constant companion; Ace; Siblings Daisy Grant, Sam McMahan (Rose), and Glenda Knul; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Clyde’s life will be held in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale on at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, with Pastor Danny McMahan officiating.
Graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery in Salisbury at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Brenners Children’s Hospital, 1 Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27157.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the McMahan family.
