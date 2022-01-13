HIGH POINT — Mr. Clyde Gerald Johnson’s earthly pilgrimage came to an end on Jan. 6, 2022 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Winston Salem, NC. Clyde was born in High Point, NC to Arlene Johnson and the late Jerome Alston. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Brian Kent Alston.
Clyde was educated in the High Point City Schools. After school, Clyde was employed by Lilly Company. He attended New Bethel Baptist Church, where he was baptized at an early age. Clyde had a passion for cars and used his innate skills to repair them; if it could be fixed, he could do it. He was known for his quiet mannerisms, sole demeanor, and made numerous friends throughout the years and never met a stranger. Clyde was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Surviving to cherish his memories are a devoted mother, Arlene Johnson; step-mother, Ellen Alston; brothers, Anthony Johnson of High Point, NC, Kevin (Darzette) Alston and Marcus (Leta) Alston of Greensboro, NC; sisters, Jeanine and Misty Alston of Raleigh, NC and Trina Turner of Washington, DC; god-sister, Renee Smith of High Point, NC ; uncle, Ronald Johnson of High Point, NC, aunts, Annie Ruth Johnson, Josephine Johnson and Carolyn Johnson of High Point, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 903 E. Kearns Avenue. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family at
phillipsfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.