KERNERSVILLE — Clyde Elmer Laster, 88, passed away peacefully on Feb.14, 2023 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Clyde was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Wilkes County, to late parents Collie Mickle and Council Laster. He was also predeceased by brothers Otis Laster and Martin Laster and sisters Mae Templeton and Ruth Smith.
Clyde attended Wilkes County schools and graduated from High Point Central High School in 1952. He worked in route sales for several years for Merita Bakery and Lance. He then began a 30-year career as a long-distance truck driver, retiring from Roadway Express in 1998. Until just a few days before his death, he enjoyed telling stories of his driving adventures. He could recall every road sign and mailbox along many of the routes he frequented in the Northeastern United States. During a brief retirement, he completed his list of around-the-house projects, and he and his wife Gladys enjoyed traveling to many destinations around the U.S. He then embarked on another career, spanning 18 years, with Flow Lexus in Winston-Salem. He enjoyed his many varied duties of delivering vehicles, assisting with service needs, and being an ambassador for Lexus. He immensely enjoyed the daily interactions with people, for he enjoyed talking to everyone he met, and he never met a stranger!
