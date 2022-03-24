ARCHDALE — Mrs. Clova Lee Mashburn, 93, resident of Trinity, died March 23, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
She was born March 20, 1929 in Bryson City, NC, a daughter to Berry and Cordellia Wright Mashburn. Clova was a resident of this area all her life and a member of Landmark Baptist Church. She was a caring, humble woman who enjoyed cooking and singing for her Lord, whom she loved greatly. She also loved her family and will be dearly missed by them and many others.
Surviving are three sons, Jerry Mashburn (Peggy) of Randleman, James Mashburn of the home and Dean Mashburn (Jennifer) of Pawleys Island, SC; three daughters-in-law, Dianne Mashburn, Ellen Mashburn and Libby Mashburn; a brother, Amos Mashburn of High Point; five grandchildren, Patty Rich, Deana Hedrick (Rodney), Zachary Mashburn (Laura), Lane Mashburn and Leah Mashburn; six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Keri, Hannah, Haley, Kaylee and Bailey; and 11 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Mashburn; four sons, infant Charles Thomas Mashburn, Gary Mashburn, Steve Mashburn and Dale Mashburn; two sisters, Cleo Taylor and Etta Mae Waldrop; and three brothers, Coy Mashburn, Doyle Mashburn and Gene Mashburn.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at Landmark Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Hedrick officiating. Her interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Memorials may be directed to Landmark Baptist Church at 6055 Sunset View Dr., High Point, NC 27263. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
