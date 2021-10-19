HIGH POINT – On Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2021, after a five-year well-fought battle with health issues, Cleveland Bernard Bodie (affectionately known to everyone as “Stinker”) peacefully passed away in his sleep at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones, at age 68. He was born on Jan. 2, 1953, in High Point, NC, a son of the late Dorothy Crawford Bodie. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Theresa Butler Crawford; an older brother, John Clifford Crawford; and an older sister, Teresa Ann Bodie.
Stinker attended the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School, Class of 1971. He attended North Carolina A&T State University for one year, when he decided school was not for him. Stinker enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, AK, for four years. After completing his tour, he was honorably discharged. He was a retired employee of Movie Foods, LLC as the Warehouse/Distribution Manager.
He is survived by his daughter, Allyson Bodie McCloud; grandchildren, Elijah McCloud and Allysa Woyee, of Durham, NC; two sisters, Candice Bodie-Hill (James) of Victorville, CA, and Michelle Bodie-Anderson (Carlie) of High Point, NC; one brother, Michael E. Bodie (Deborah) of High Point, NC; sister-in-law, Rosann Crawford of Chesapeake, VA; his only nephew, Corey L. Bodie of High Point, NC; two nieces, Rachel Hill-Kulper (Brandon) of San Antonio, TX, and Ashley C. Bodie of Huntersville, NC; his very special great grandnephew and lawn mowing buddy, Kaleb A. Glenn of High Point, NC; a great grandniece, Emerson L. Kulper of San Antonio, TX; his lifetime friend and road partner, Vernard Davis; his auction buddy, Leroy Ingram; cousins, in-laws, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bodie family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
