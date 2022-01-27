HIGH POINT — Clayton Neal “Bob” Beeson, 86, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his home.
Born Dec. 27, 1935, in High Point, he was a son of the late Oscar Beeson and the late Elizabeth Mae Spencer Beeson, but he was raised by his adoptive parents, the late Perry Frank Smith and the late Lottie Foust Smith. Bob was a US Army veteran serving in Korea with the 16th Infantry. He was a retired auto mechanic, owner of Beeson Motors in Walnut Cove, and a member of Deep River Friends Meeting.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Lisa Smith and husband Ken of High Point; three grandchildren, Dustin, Lindsey, and Dillon and great-granddaughter, Harper.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Browning Beeson; brothers, Leroy Beeson, and James Beeson; and sisters, Elizabeth Beeson, and Wanda Smith Cole.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Deep River Friends Meeting with Rev. Rodney Byrd officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolence may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-
Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.