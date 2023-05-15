“The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Romans 6:23
THOMASVILLE – Clay Franklin Jolly, 85, left his earthly body to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1938, in Roaring River, North Carolina, and was the son of the late Eugene W. and Minnie Mastin Jolly. Clay married his wife of sixty-four devoted years, Wanda Shores Jolly of Thurmond, North Carolina, on June 28, 1958. The union was blessed with three daughters, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was a truck driver for Overnite Transportation in which he retired in 1999 after thirty-six years of employment. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed watching sports. Clay was a life-long Atlanta Braves and Washington Redskins fan.
He enjoyed spending most of his free time gardening and woodworking. But most of all, he was a life-long, devoted Christian. He would read his Bible everyday multiple times and was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in High Point. Clay’s beautiful life will forever be cherished by his family and anyone whoever had the pleasure of knowing this great man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Sylvia Jolly; and two brothers, Jim Jolly and John Jolly.
Clay is survived by his wife, Wanda Jolly; three daughters, Sylvia Moore, Bonnie Jolly and husband, Craig Jolly, and Lori Todd; two grandchildren, T.J. Hendley and wife, Heather Hendley, and Brittany Hendley; and his three great-grandchildren, Tyler Clay Hendley, Hailey Lynn Hendley and Skylar Grace Hendley.
Funeral service celebrating Clay’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Jack Tripp and Rev. Bobby Norman officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 PM Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Clay’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292; or to Pine Grove Baptist Church, 6308 Modlin Grove Road, High Point, NC 27263.
The family would like to extend special thanks to hospice workers for their loving care and to Jackie and Patricia Shores and Ray and Virgie Teague for their faithful visits and love they showed during this difficult time.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Jolly family.
“Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4
