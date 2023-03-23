HIGH POINT — Clay Chilton Gilbreth, 91, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Randolph Hospice House.
Born Feb. 21, 1932, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Carl Gilbreth and the late Daisy Chilton Gilbreth. Clay was the retired owner of Fairfield Furniture and a member of Fairfield United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Phillips Gilbreth of the home; sons, Steve Gilbreth (Susan) of Trinity, and Joel Bean (Wayne Giles) of Greensboro; sister, Patricia Driggers (Jack) of High Point; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Fairfield United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Porter officiating.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
