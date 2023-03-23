HPTNWS- 3-24-23 GILBRETH, CLAY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Clay Chilton Gilbreth, 91, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Randolph Hospice House.

Born Feb. 21, 1932, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Carl Gilbreth and the late Daisy Chilton Gilbreth. Clay was the retired owner of Fairfield Furniture and a member of Fairfield United Methodist Church.

