HIGH POINT — Claudia Marsh Coltrane, 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1932 in Surry County, a daughter of the late Thomas and Eva Canter Marsh. She was a graduate of Sumner High School in Greensboro and later went to work for
AT & T; where she retired after 37 years of service. Claudia enjoyed working in her flowers, cooking and sewing. Her true love and passion was spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a strong Christian woman, a loving wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt who will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her husband, Lewis Coltrane; her brothers, Garner Marsh and Junior Marsh and her sisters, Hazel Marsh, Alma Alberty, Zelda Sharpe, Hallie Huff and Mildred Cockerham.
Surviving are her daughter, Debbie Helsabeck and her husband, Barry; three sisters-in-law, Ernestine Marsh, Betty Weaver and Joanne Coltrane and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to Celebrate Claudia’s life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale, with Pastor Doug Huff and Pastor Clay Maynard officiating. The committal service will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum. Her family will receive friends from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Claudia’s memory may be made to the Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
