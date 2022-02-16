LAGRANGE — Corporal Claude Anthony Jackson, 57, of LaGrange, NC, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Vidant Cancer Center, Greenville, NC. He is survived by his wife, Shelbra; daughters Kori, Keanna, and Taylor; and grandson, Sebastian.
A celebration of life home going service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022; 12 noon, Goldsboro-Raleigh District Assembly, Inc., 211 N. Hooks River Rd., Goldsboro, NC. Corporal Jackson will lie in state from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. There will also be a public viewing on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Elder Broderick K. Robinson, Eulogist. Vice Bishop Rodney Parks, Presider. Interment: Golden Gate Memorial Gardens, Pikeville, NC.
Professional services by Smith-Holloway Memorial Funeral Services LLC, Goldsboro, NC.
