THOMASVILLE — Clarice Maureen Bowers, 97 of Thomasville passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. Clarice was born Sept. 27, 1925 in Davidson County to the late Thomas Everett Bowers and Eleanor Jeanette “Nettie” Hedrick Bowers. Clarice was the oldest member of Emanuel Reformed Church in Thomasville. After finishing business school, she moved to Washington DC, to work for the Department of the Navy. Clarice knew how to live life to the fullest, living in Los Angeles, California and Miami Beach, Florida. She enjoyed watching sports on TV, and horse racing. Every morning while drinking her coffee she worked her crossword puzzles in ink. Although she never had children of her own, she claimed her many nieces and nephews as her children. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her two brothers Charlie Bowers, Clyde Bowers; four sisters, Ann Christie, Ina Swicegood, Hattie C. Bowers, Effie Black.
Leaving to cherish her memory are many beloved nieces and nephews.
