HIGH POINT — Clarence Vernon Breeden, 81 of High Point passed away Oct. 10, 2021 after a period of declining health. He was born Oct. 5, 1940 in Parrott, Virginia to Spencer B. and Florence C. Breeden. Mr. Breeden lived in Radford, Virginia until June of 1955 when his family moved to High Point. He is one of six children, four boys and two girls. Mr. Breeden was good with his hands and could fix anything. He worked in the HVAC and carpet trades. In his free time he loved to fish, enjoyed working word search and was a whiz at working puzzles. He enjoyed being with people, especially his family. He will be remembered as a kind, funny and sweet person who loved animals. Most of all Mr. Breeden loved the Lord and his church, New Covenant Church of God.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Lois King and brothers Howard Breeden, Jessie Breeden and James Breeden.
Mr. Breeden is survived by one sister, Avis Cox of Winston-Salem, numerous nieces and nephews and his cat Booger.
Funeral services for Mr. Breeden will be 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale with Pastor Steve Disher and Pastor Brad Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Breeden’s name to New Covenant Church of God, 5945 Mendenhall Road, Archdale, NC 27263. Online memorials may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
