HPTNWS- 8-30-22 BLACK, CLAIBORN.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Mr. Claiborn Curvis “Chigger” Black, 93, a resident of Spring Arbor and formerly of Scenic Way, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Spring Arbor. He was born on June 17, 1929 in Davidson County, NC to Curvis Lee Black and Grace Lena Ward Black.

He was an Eagle Scout, a 1948 graduate of Thomasville High School and a US Navy Veteran having served during the Korean War on the USS Yarnall. He retired as a pump mechanic and electrician from Teague Pump Company. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he was past president of the Memorial Association, Consistory Member, Treasurer, and member of the Sixty Plus Club. He was a 30+ year member of the 10-A and Hasty Fire Departments.

Trending Videos