THOMASVILLE — Mr. Claiborn Curvis “Chigger” Black, 93, a resident of Spring Arbor and formerly of Scenic Way, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Spring Arbor. He was born on June 17, 1929 in Davidson County, NC to Curvis Lee Black and Grace Lena Ward Black.
He was an Eagle Scout, a 1948 graduate of Thomasville High School and a US Navy Veteran having served during the Korean War on the USS Yarnall. He retired as a pump mechanic and electrician from Teague Pump Company. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he was past president of the Memorial Association, Consistory Member, Treasurer, and member of the Sixty Plus Club. He was a 30+ year member of the 10-A and Hasty Fire Departments.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Mae Saintsing Black on Feb. 25, 2014, whom he married on Dec. 4, 1954; and sister, Vanetta Biddix.
Surviving are his daughters, Teresa Southern and husband Mike of Thomasville and Amy Crowson and husband Forrest of Wallburg; two sons, Roger Black of Thomasville and Steven Black of the home; grandchildren, Lauren Crowson Hindman and husband Chris and Ren Crowson and wife Nikki; sister, Sarah Lambe; sisters-in-law, Frances Saintsing and Ruth Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ with Rev. Gary Phaup and Pastor Ricky Payne officiating. Interment with military rites provided by the US Navy and Davidson County Honor Guards will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Black will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will be at the funeral home on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 6 p.m. -8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Zion UCC Memorial Association, 130 Hasty School Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360.
