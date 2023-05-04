HPTNWS- 5-5-23 CRAVEN, CINDY.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Cindy Kay Hull Craven, 68, resident of Thomasville, died May 3, 2023 at her home.

Cindy was born May 2, 1955 in Guilford County, a daughter to Carl and Evelyn Davis Hull. She was a resident of this area all her life, a homemaker, and a dog lover. Cindy enjoyed caring for her seven dogs, some of whom she rescued. In 2004, she married Eddie Lee Craven who survives of the residence.

Trending Videos