THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Cindy Kay Hull Craven, 68, resident of Thomasville, died May 3, 2023 at her home.
Cindy was born May 2, 1955 in Guilford County, a daughter to Carl and Evelyn Davis Hull. She was a resident of this area all her life, a homemaker, and a dog lover. Cindy enjoyed caring for her seven dogs, some of whom she rescued. In 2004, she married Eddie Lee Craven who survives of the residence.
Also surviving are two daughters, Paige Bullington (Ray) of Greensboro and Blair Bullington (Neil) of Apex; a brother, Richard Hull of Thomasville; six grandchildren, Brooks, Isaac, Laila, Jackson, Trey and Kingsley; a step daughter, Jana Hentz (Jon) of Wallburg; and a sister-in-law, Terri Fryar (Steve) of Florence, SC.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Fairview United Methodist Church in Thomasville with Pastor Duane P. Corle officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ALS Association at als.org. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
