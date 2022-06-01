ARCHDALE — Christopher Paul Rogers, 45, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 27, 2022.
He was born Jan. 8, 1977, in Asheboro and was the son of Richard Henry Rogers and the late Teresa Workman Rogers Joyce. A resident of this area all his life, Christopher loved fishing and being around the water.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Becky Rogers Rex; and his grandfather, Henry H. Rogers Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father and step-mother, Richard “Rick” and Donna Rogers of Archdale; his two children, Jacob and Hensley; sister, Naomi Rogers Lane and her husband, Ben, of Pinnacle; step-brother, Michael Anderson of Greensboro; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside service celebrating Christopher’s life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating.
The family will speak to friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Christopher’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Rogers family.
