THOMASVILLE – Christopher Ray Brooks, 30, of Thomasville, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Born April 4, 1991, in Davidson County, he was the son of Zane Brooks (Elizabeth) of Thomasville, and Jennifer Westmoreland Shockley of Easley, South Carolina. Chris was a graduate of Thomasville Senior High School where he played football and he also enjoyed playing softball.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Callyn Brooks and Cobi Brooks; the mother of his children, Carri Gordon; grandmother, Janis Brooks; sister, Caitlyn Williams; brothers, Caleb Williams, and Christian Williams; aunt, Andi Gillespie and husband Kevin; nephews, Brooks Gillespie, Brett Gillespie, and Brodie Gillespie.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Andrew Brooks, and grandmother, Patty Keck.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the family home.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
