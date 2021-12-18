WINSTON-SALEM — Born in High Point, North Carolina on October 15th, 1986, Chris passed away on December 15th, 2021, at 35 years old. He is survived by Amanda, his loving wife of 15 years, and his children Emily, Madeline, and Hunter; three brothers, Benjamin, Justin, and Jonathan; parents David and Valarie Lord, Crystal Tucker, Michael Bullis; and grandparents Olin and Becky Lord, Dave and Freddie Tucker.
Chris served in the United States Army with distinction, enlisting in the Military Police Corps in 2006. Sergeant Lord was an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran and Purple Heart recipient; also serving as a member of the distinguished “Old Guard” (the Army’s official ceremonial unit) from 2009-2012. Upon completion of his military service, Chris joined the High Point Police Department where he served honorably from 2012 to 2018. His dedication to the country continued as he worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Winston-Salem.
He was a dedicated husband and father, supporting his daughters Emily and Madeline in their cheer and other sports. Coaching his son, Hunter’s travel baseball team was a joy of his life. An absolute pillar in his community and loved by all that knew him.
Friends and family are welcome to come pay respects on December 21st from 6pm-9pm at the Cumby Family Funeral Service. Located at 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. The service will be held on December 22nd at 3pm in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.