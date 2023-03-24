August 18, 1984 — March 8, 2023
THOMASVILLE —
August 18, 1984 — March 8, 2023
On Wednesday, March 8, the foghorn whistle blew for Christopher Nick Patelos (38) of Thomasville (formerly from Wilmington), calling his soul and spirit to set sail into the mystic.
Connie Sizemore, his loving partner and personal cheerleader for most of the past three years, was by his side. Chris died from a broken heart, never recovering from the 2021 loss of his beloved Mimi (Evelyn Strickland). In addition to his partner, Chris leaves behind his daughter Bella and her mother Roxanne DeNunca, son Kai, brother Jason and myriads of relatives and friends who will hold his gypsy soul safe in their hearts always. If you would remember Chris, perform a kindness for a stranger and he will never be truly gone.
A 5 p.m. balloon ceremony on Sunday, May 14 at the home of Britni Sizemore will celebrate Chris’s life.
