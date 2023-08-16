CAYCE — Christopher Kueny passed away peacefully at the age of 64 with his family by his side at his home in Cayce, SC. Chris was born in Wisconsin on Feb. 24, 1958. In 1970, Chris moved with his family to High Point, NC. After attending T. Wingate Andrews High School, he enrolled at UNC Chapel Hill where he earned degrees in Marketing and Political Science. Shortly after graduation he moved to Columbia, SC and volunteered to work at the Grassroots Organizing Workshop (GROW). Eventually, Chris' career path led him to manage the University Kinko's store in Columbia and then to manage and own the Substation II in Cayce, SC. Chris was always active in his community. After his time at GROW, he financially supported and fostered dogs for Weimaraner Rescue of South Carolina, was a board member of the Congaree Riverkeeper, a member of the Cayce Planning Commission, a graduate from the Modjeska Simkins School, and president of the Riverland Park Neighborhood Association. Chris loved nature, boating, and clever wordplay. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Please consider donating to the Congaree Riverkeeper in his memory. We welcome sharing your memories of Chris on his memorial site at https://www.forevermissed.com/christopher-kueny
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Princeton Review recognizes HPU
- God needs us to take care of ourselves
- Guilford superintendent gets pay bonus
- Local student joins medical mission trip
- Randolph unemployment rate remains low
- Trotter promoted to top RCS financial post
- Duke Energy prefers meeting NC carbon target by 2035
- Wall Street drops as faltering Chinese economy sets off global slide
Most Popular
Articles
- Former bar to get new use
- City mulls downtown parking options
- Couple recognized for food pantry outreach
- Storm brings power outages
- James Norris Franklin Jr.
- Thomasville musician to teach, learn in Spain
- William “Bill” Ray Williamson Jr.
- Archdale receives state parks grant
- Coming up on time to fish
- Wheatmore soccer beats East to open season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.