Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 3:58 pm
TRINITY — Christina Thompson Trivone, 45, of Trinity, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at her home.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
