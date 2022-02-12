HIGH POINT — Christiane Leuba Voysey, 77, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at her home.
Born June 18, 1944, in Switzerland, she was the daughter of the late Andre and Doris (Schalch) Leuba. Christiane was the heart of her family and an incredible homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Malcolm “Mac” Voysey of the home; daughters, Alison Roten, Michele Voysey, and Jenny Voysey all of High Point; grandchildren, Jessica, Colby, Ashley, Cheyenne, Colt, and Callie; great-granddaughter, Addalyn. She is also survived by a loving extended family throughout the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Switzerland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Pierre Leuba.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Chaplin Charlie Price officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
