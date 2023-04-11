SOPHIA — Mrs. Christine “Christi” Allen York White, 52, of Sophia, went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 7, 2023 at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
Christi was born on July 3, 1970 in Charleston, SC, a daughter to Susan Tabor and Bryant Davis “Dave” York. She was the loving wife of Earl Brokaw “Brooks” White, who she married on Oct. 10, 1992. Together, Christi and Brooks built their home and family in Randolph County.
For the last 28 years, she was the owner and operator of The Box Seat Restaurant, a staple in the Sedgefield Community. Through The Box Seat, Above and Beyond Catering was born, expanding Christi’s joy for serving others. Christi was also a member of Hope Baptist Church in Sophia.
If you met Christi White, you certainly never forgot her. Christi never met a stranger and had a big heart, always giving of herself and pouring into others with a kind and loving spirit. Her home was always open to family and friends and her love for people was evident through her bigger-than-life personality and keen sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Gary White.
Surviving are her husband of over 30 years, Earl Brokaw “Brooks” White of the home; sons, Brok White (Destiny Rogers) of Sophia, and Tabor White (Zack Ward) of Wilmington; parents, Dave and Susan York of Level Cross; sister, Jeannie Mims (Bobby) of High Point; mother-in-law, Pat White of Archdale; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She is also survived by the daughter she never had, her beloved Goldendoodle, Hays.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Marlboro Friends Meeting, 2668 Marlboro Church Road, Sophia, with Pastor Steve McSwain officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center at Marlboro Friends Meeting.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the team members of The Box Seat and Above and Beyond Catering.
Memorial contributions in Christi’s memory may be directed to the Jason Kendall Ray Transplant Fund at UNC Medical Center, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Advantage Funerals and Cremations of Archdale is assisting the family.
