SOPHIA — Mrs. Christine “Christi” Allen York White, 52, of Sophia, went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 7, 2023 at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

Christi was born on July 3, 1970 in Charleston, SC, a daughter to Susan Tabor and Bryant Davis “Dave” York. She was the loving wife of Earl Brokaw “Brooks” White, who she married on Oct. 10, 1992. Together, Christi and Brooks built their home and family in Randolph County.

