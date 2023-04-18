Chris Smith

Shris Smith

HIGH POINT — On April 8, 2023, Chris Allen Smith peacefully passed away at Novant Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born on Oct. 12, 1966, in Washington, DC, to his loving parents Jerone and Saundra Smith.

Chris possessed an unwavering passion for cooking, ensuring that his family had home cooked meals. He had a special fondness for Maryland Blues and relied on his beloved daughter, Kaydence, to craft the perfect “sauce”.

