HIGH POINT — On April 8, 2023, Chris Allen Smith peacefully passed away at Novant Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born on Oct. 12, 1966, in Washington, DC, to his loving parents Jerone and Saundra Smith.
Chris possessed an unwavering passion for cooking, ensuring that his family had home cooked meals. He had a special fondness for Maryland Blues and relied on his beloved daughter, Kaydence, to craft the perfect “sauce”.
Chris was a devoted husband, father and brother who cherished his time with family. He held a special place in his heart for his loved ones and found joy in their company. His warm and welcoming nature meant that he never met a stranger.
He held a deep reverence for his faith and was an active member of Monument of Praise. He took great pride in serving as an Usher, fulfilling his duties with devotion. Chris was also employed at UNCG, where he brought his unique talents and dedication to his work.
Chris is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Saundra Smith, whose memory he cherished dearly. He also mourned the loss of his dear brother, Michael Smith.
His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife, Carletta Fairley Smith, who remained by his side. He also leaves behind four cherished children, Ayren Parker Smith, Lyrics Smith, Larelle Smith and Kaydence Smith; three grandchildren, Asim Dicko, Samir Dicko and Zaire Dicko; father, Jerone Smith; four siblings, Jerome Smith, Karen Jones, Michelle Smith and Nia McLean Johnson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws who will deeply miss him.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Monument of Praise Ministries, 321 Oakview Road. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
