HIGH POINT — Cheryl Y. Armstrong, 53, passed away on April 21, 2023, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mt. Airy. A Memorial Service will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Chapel of Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 206 Fourth St. High Point.
