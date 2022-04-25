HIGH POINT— Cherri Erford Turbeville, age 51 of High Point, wife of Dr. Stanley P. Turbeville, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Born in Findlay, Ohio and raised in Sanford, NC, she was the daughter of Terry and Sheila Hayden Erford. Mrs. Turbeville was a graduate of East Carolina University, Class of 1992, and was a Purchasing Project Manager with Volvo Trucks North America. Cherri was a loving mother and wife who cherished spending time with her daughter’s dance and cheerleading activities and hosting events for her beloved friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Turbeville is survived by two daughters, Abigail “Abby” Blair Turbeville and Emerson “Emme” Claire Turbeville; a brother, Terrence Robert “Robby” Erford (Candace); two sisters-in-law, Lynda Turbeville Gaskins (Samuel) and Jeanette Turbeville Fowler; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends; and her loving pet, Lily Mae Turbeville. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Ronald Gene Turbeville.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC. The family will receive friends following the service from 3 p.m. — 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to:
Central Carolina Community College Foundation
Cherri Erford Turbeville Scholarship Fund
1105 Kelly Drive
Sanford, NC 27330
