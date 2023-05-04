HIGH POINT — Cherie “Ree” Gray-Ellis, 42, departed this earthly life Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends. Born on June 18, 1980 in High Point, NC to Ralph and Cathy Gray. She is survived by her husband, Will “Showdown” Ellis; sons, Chase and Ethan; and daughter, Rorie Ellis. “Ree” was the middle of 3 siblings; survived by her sisters, Sanya Stevenson and Angel Humphreys.
A Service of Remembrance will be conducted Saturday, May 6, 2023, 12:30 p.m., from the High Point Christian Center, 234 Dorothy Street, High Point, NC 27262. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place at GuilRand Memorial Park Cemetery, High Point, NC. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
