HIGH POINT — Charlotte Elliott Plummer, 91, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville.

She was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Carter County, Tennessee, and was the daughter of the late Henry Delaney and Bertie Peters Elliott. She was a member of Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Upper Room Sunday school class, sang in the choir, taught children in the children’s department and was a member of the United Methodist Women, participating in quilting projects. Charlotte enjoyed flowers and gardening, especially roses.

