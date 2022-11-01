HIGH POINT — Charlotte Elliott Plummer, 91, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville.
She was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Carter County, Tennessee, and was the daughter of the late Henry Delaney and Bertie Peters Elliott. She was a member of Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Upper Room Sunday school class, sang in the choir, taught children in the children’s department and was a member of the United Methodist Women, participating in quilting projects. Charlotte enjoyed flowers and gardening, especially roses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Craig Plummer; and three sisters, Margie Estep, Peggy Peters and Helen White.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Stephen Plummer (June) of Thomasville; three grandchildren, Meredith Beber of Thomasville, Andrew Plummer (Linda) of High Point and Richard Plummer (Nalleli) of Burlington; four great-grandchildren, Amelia Grace Beber, Rebecca Faith Beber, Lillian Hope Beber and Michael Ray Beber; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Charlotte’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, NC 27260.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Plummer family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.