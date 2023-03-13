MERRILL — Charlotte ‘Charlie’ R. Peters, age 97, of Merrill, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Bell Tower Residence in Merrill, while under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born on Jan.4, 1926, to the late Howard and Lessee (Pierce) Sullivan in Thomasville, NC. Charlotte attended, graduated and was the valedictorian at her high school in Thomasville, NC. She met the love of her life, Oscar ‘Pete’ Peters and the two lovingly exchanged marriage vows on Sept. 29, 1945, in Washington D.C. Sadly, he preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 1991.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary and service information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.