HIGH POINT – Charlie William Perras, 71, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Born Sept. 29, 1950, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Harvey Joseph Perras and the late Mabel Viola Gordy Perras. Charlie was a US Army veteran and a retired upholster.
He is survived by his son, James Thomas Perras, of Tennessee; daughter, Laura Lynn Beck, and Angela Marie Perras, both of Tennessee; sisters, Jo Ann King and husband Odell, of Trinity, Mary Perras, of High Point, Bonnie Oxendine, of High Point, and Bobbie Osborne, of Greensboro.
Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Salisbury National Cemetery, with Reverend James King officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
