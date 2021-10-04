SOPHIA — Charlie Michael Hill, 74, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Hospice Home at High Point.
He was born July 19, 1947, in High Point and was the son of the late Ernest M. and Verta Lee Vestal Hill. He was a resident of this area his entire life and was a retired furniture upholsterer. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of True Gospel Baptist Church. Charlie loved animals and enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three children, Heidi Kristin Hill, Jason Michael Hill and Faye LeeAnn Hill; and a brother, Gary
Hill.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Carol Kelly Hill, whom he married on Dec. 22, 1972; and brother Dwight Hill (Cheryl), of Sophia.
Funeral service celebrating Charlie’s life will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, at True Gospel Baptist Church, with Rev. Rick Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow at Caraway Baptist Church Cemetery in Sophia, with military honors accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family on Charlie’s tribute page
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive,
High Point, N.C. 27262, or to True Gospel Baptist Church, 4706 Coltrane St., Trinity, N.C. 27370.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Hill family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.